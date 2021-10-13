Whether it’s packing on the PDA on the red carpet or carrying around a vile of the other’s blood, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s relationship always manages to make its way into headlines. As the new celebrity “it” couple, the two were tapped by GQ to test their relationship in the publication’s popular series, GQ Couple’s Quiz.

The quiz is designed to see how well each person knows their partner. They’re asked a series of questions that gauges how well they listen to each other, like asking what their favorite TV show is or how many tattoos they have. During the segment, Kelly reveals a bizarre tidbit: Fox really hopes she’ll be abducted by an alien one day.

Fox poses the question, “What’s something on my bucket list?” Kelly immediately responds: “To be abducted by a UFO.” Fox simply nods her head and gives Kelly two points for answering the question correctly, but either celebrity explains this wish any further. However, later in the segment, the two reminiscence on a vacation they took in Bora Bora, saying they took psychedelic mushrooms and were convinced they spotted a UFO in the sky.

Of course, Kelly and Fox are far from the only celebrities who are into UFOs. Earlier this week, Demi Lovato discussed her upcoming Peacock show Unidentified With Demi Lovato, which sees her investigating UFOs and extraterrestrial life. In an interview about the new series, Lovato stated that she believes the term “alien” is a “derogatory” term for extraterrestrial life. “I think that we have to stop calling them aliens because ‘aliens’ is a derogatory term for anything,” she said. “That’s why I like to call them ETs! So yeah, that’s a little tidbit. A little information that I learned.”

Watch Fox and Kelly take the GQ couple’s quiz above.