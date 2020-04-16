Matt Berninger has had an illustrious career as lead vocalist in The National. While the band released their latest record I Am Easy To Find last year, Berninger has not stopped making music since then, especially if it’s for a good cause. The singer recently released a cover of INXS’s “Never Tear Us Apart” to benefit the Australian bushfires. Now, Berninger appeared on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert to give a virtual rendition of a Mercury Rev cover (of “Holes”), which originally appeared on a 7 inch to benefit Planned Parenthood.

For the cover, Berninger performed the song with his friend Stephen Altman on keys. The two previously collaborated together for “All I Want,” their song with Julien Baker that raised funds and awareness for Planned Parenthood. Berninger gets creative for the virtual concert, using a harmonica to color the piano’s harmonies on the 1998 track. “Come to you as friends / All those endless ends / That can’t be tied / Oh, they make me laugh / And always make me cry,” Berninger belts with his signature smokey delivery. “Thanks, Steph, thanks, Stephen,” Berninger concluded the set. “See you in person soon, I hope.”

Watch Berninger cover Mercury Rev above.

7 Inches For Planned Parenthood, Vol. 2 is out now via 7-Inches For. Get it here.