It seems impossible right? How in the world could Soundgarden possibly continue on in any capacity without their dynamic frontman Chris Cornell on the mic, screaming his lungs out? According to the surviving members of the band, however, it’s very possible that they could indeed do some stuff together somewhere down the line.

Soundgarden’s drummer Matt Cameron, bassist Ben Shepherd and guitarist Kim Thayil were all in Seattle over the weekend with Cornell’s family to unveil the life-sized, bronze statue that had been erected in his honor. Afterwards, they spoke with Rolling Stone and were asked about the possibility of playing together again. Interestingly, Cameron didn’t dismiss the idea out of hand. “We’re just still taking our time and giving ourselves space to process everything,” he said. “We would certainly love to try to continue to do something, figure out something to do together.”

That being said, as Shepherd noted, “On a personal level… we haven’t even gotten a chance to hang out, just us three, yet. Adding, “We’re going through natural healing, then thinking about the natural next step.”

Though the three of the remaining members of Soundgarden haven’t got anything definitive on the books, Cameron and Thayil have actually played together quite a few times over the last year, mostly as part of the MC50 tour, but also during Pearl Jam’s recent show at Safeco Field in Seattle. Cameron is that band’s regular drummer and Thayil was brought out as a special guest where they played “Kick Out The Jams.”

What do you think? Are you into the idea of Soundgarden getting back together without Chris Cornell?