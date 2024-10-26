If the Swifties were riled up at the thought of Matty Healy writing a book, then they may need to brace themselves for his latest remarks.

On October 22, Matty Healy stopped by Doomscroll to chat with host Joshua Citarella about pop culture in the 21st century (as the episode’s title graciously simplified). However, during the conversation The 1975 frontman seems to had subtly inserted one of the most notable pop stars, Taylor Swift, who just so happens to be his rumored ex-girlfriend.

When discussing his new music (around the 2 hour and 21 minute mark) and themes he wanted to explore, Matty made it clear that he’s interested in getting consumed by or indebted to his spike in popularity.

“Last year I became a way more well-known public figure for loads of different reasons,” he said. “The only reason that I was interested in is what I was doing. I think that a lot of artists, they become very interested in their lore, or they become interested in the things that have happened outside of their art that people know about, and they want to address that, and fair enough.”

Users online believe Matty’s remarks are a direct jab about Swift given the inspiration behind a lot of her lyrics are recent event. He further fan those flames by saying: “Honestly, I would kind of just be lying if I made a record about, I don’t know, all the stuff that was said about me or my casual romantic liaisons — or whatever it may be that I’ve kind of become known for just because I was famous.”

For Matty’s that is where is now drawing the line, adding: “That’s an obvious thing to draw from, and I’m just not interested in [it]. The idea of making a record about something that personally happened to me, that by the time I put it out is gonna be, like, two years old… I see people doing that as well, and it’s not interesting.”

The pair have both moved on to other romantic partners (Matty is engaged to Gabbriette Bechtel and Swift is coupled up with Travis Kelce) but they seem to still serve as each other’s creative fuel.

Watch Matty Healy’s appearance on Doomscroll hosted by Joshua Citarella above.