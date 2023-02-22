liam gallagher
Liam Gallagher Won’t Let ‘Boss Of Time’ Matty Healy Shame Him Into An Oasis Reunion: ‘It’s Our Time To Waste’

The 1975’s Matty Healy commented on how’ Liam and Noel Gallagher’s continued feud has prevented an Oasis reunion for years during a recent appearance on Q With Tom Power.

“What are Oasis doing?” Healy said. “Can you imagine being in potentially – right now, still – the coolest band in the world, and not doing it because you’re in a mard with your brother?”

“There’s not one kid, not one person, going to a High Flying Birds gig or a Liam Gallagher gig that would not rather be at an Oasis gig,” he added.

People had been wondering, after Healy’s words went viral on social media, when and what Liam’s response would be — as he’s frequently a comedic Twitter presence. Sure enough, he chimed in after someone prompted him.

“Matty Healy says you’re just wasting your time and you should stop being like children… what do you think?” one fan asked.

“It’s our time to waste who made him the boss of time,” Liam responded.

Still, hope is not completely lost on the possibility of an Oasis reunion.

“You should never say never,” Noel admitted to BBC Radio Manchester (via NME) last month. “It would have to take an extraordinary set of circumstances. That’s not to say that those circumstances would never come about.”

“Why not f*ck all else going on this year,” Liam also tweeted to another fan around the same time.

