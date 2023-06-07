In recent times, artificial intelligence technologies have become more accessible as a consumer-level product. Consequently, a number of interesting projects are starting to emerge, especially in music. One of the most notable comes from the band Breezer, who used AI to replace their singer’s vocals with those of Liam Gallagher to produce The Lost Tapes, an original Oasis-style album cleverly credited to AISIS.

Now, Noel Gallagher has shared his thoughts and it sounds like he’s not a fan.

"These fucking idiots have clearly got too much time on their hands" – here's Noel Gallagher @themightyi sharing his thoughts on the recent AI generated @Oasis album. #NoelGallagher #Oasis #CouncilSkies pic.twitter.com/KoPvzHZXIT — NME (@NME) June 7, 2023

In a recent interview with NME, he said, “These f*cking idiots have got clearly too much time on their hands and too much money that they can afford the technology to f*cking piss around doing that for a laugh. You know, I’m saving up for the technology myself, and then I’m just gonna f*cking dial it in to some computer and f*cking churn it out when I’m 73. I’ll have 140 albums to go after I’m dead, keep my kids in f*cking choc ices and f*cking weed.”

He continued, “Oasis: The Lost Tapes, they’re claiming it as like… really? Is that what you think it’d sound like? F*cking hell. You can AI the singer’s voice and his tambourine playing… I’m afraid you can’t AI what I do. And soon as you f*cking can, I’m finished, I’m done, I’m retiring. I’ll just stick it into a f*cking algorithm.”

Meanwhile, Liam seems to be a fan, as he tweeted about the project, “Mad as f*ck I sound mega,” and, “heard a tune it’s better than all the other snizzle out there.”