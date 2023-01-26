Making out with fans, eating raw steak onstage, bringing out Taylor Swift — The 1975‘s At Their Very Best Tour has been doing it all. The weird moments keep piling up; most recently, the band announced that Harry Styles would be joining them for their Newcastle show last night, January 25, and Lewis Capaldi stepped onto the stage instead.

A new clip of the band has gone viral. Notorious singer Matty Healy is in the middle of talking about how the band can cut him off at any time and he doesn’t even know which songs are next. “I don’t think it’s a racist thing to say,” Healy starts out of nowhere, before getting interrupted by the riff of “It’s Not Living (If It’s Not With You).”

his band mate was like nope not tonight pic.twitter.com/PF0Zri8R4W — sippin on that (@vivafalastin) January 25, 2023

The responses are great. One user wrote: “He was about to say something from The 1875.” Many pointed out that it’s perhaps part of his act of being a provocateur, though it’s not enjoyed by everyone.

Last year, a fan of The 1975 won a seat in the House Of Representatives. Maxwell Alejandro Frost wrote on social media, “WE WON!!!! History was made tonight. We made history for Floridians, for Gen Z, and for everyone who believes we deserve a better future. I am beyond thankful for the opportunity to represent my home in the United States Congress. #FL10.” Later, he added, “I’VE BEEN CAMPAIGNING FOR OVER A YEAR THIS IS WILD!! I’M GONNA SEE @the1975 ON THURSDAY TO CELEBRATE!!!”