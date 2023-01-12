taylor swift
Getty Image
Pop

Taylor Swift Made A Surprise Appearance At The 1975’s London Show, Where She Sang One Of Her ‘Midnights’ Songs Live For The First Time

The 1975 is currently on tour in London after a run of US shows that found frontman Matty Healy keeping the band’s shows weird with antics like getting tattoos and devouring raw meat onstage. The tour has also seen its fair share of surprise guests, which included Phoebe Bridgers and Jack Antonoff. But they apparently saved one of the biggest surprises for the European phase of their tour, where Antonoff’s frequent collaborator Taylor Swift joined them onstage at the O2 Arena, singing an acoustic version of the band’s 2012 Facedown EP single “The City.”

She kicked things up a notch by singing one of her own hit songs live for the first time: Midnights standout “Anti-Hero,” which brought a rousing singalong from the crowd.

Swift’s only other live performance of any music from Midnights was in October 2022, when she also joined Bon Iver onstage — again in London, albeit this time at the OVO Arena Wembley — to sing “Exile,” their collaboration from 2020’s Folklore. At the time, Justin Vernon gushed that she is “the most talented person in the world,” a compliment she was quick to return.

Throughout late 2022, it was rumored that Swift had collaborated with The 1975 on Midnightsrumors that Healy himself shot down before later confirming that their collaboration had been vaulted. Meanwhile, her appearance at their concert will likely only fuel fan fervor for the unheard collaboration. Until they decide to release that, though, you can check out fan videos of Taylor at O2 Arena above.

