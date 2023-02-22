While Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox made plenty of headlines in 2022, including for drinking each other’s blood and showing PDA with strange tongue paint, 2023 has been a little different. There have been rumors that they’ve broken up. It began with the pair unfollowing each other on Instagram and Fox making a cryptic post: “You can taste the dishonesty / it’s all over your breath.”

A lot of speculating has been done by fans and the media, with many guessing that Machine Gun Kelly cheated on Fox. However, Fox took to social media today, February 21, to address that gossip. “There has been no third party interference in this relationship of any kind,” she wrote in an Instagram post. “That includes, but is not limited to … actual humans, DMs, AI bots or succubus demons.”

She continued: “While I do hate to rob you of running random baseless news stories that would have been much more accurately written by ChatGPT, you need to let this story die and leave all of these innocent people alone now.”

Rumors were amplified when an insider source told People that things were not looking good for them: “They haven’t officially called off the engagement, but Megan took her ring off,” they said. They added, “They have had issues in the past, but things seem pretty serious this time.”