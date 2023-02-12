Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox may have just called it quits (yet again). While the rapper-turned-metalhead should be riding the high of performing during the Super Bowl LVII pre-game festivities, according to fans across social media, the musician is likely somewhere licking his emotional wounds after a few scathing actions Fox took on Instagram.

Earlier this morning (February 12), the actress wiped her Instagram timeline of all photos and videos with Machine Gun Kelly. Fox then went on to upload a video of a letter burning captioned, “You can taste the dishonesty / it’s all over your breath.” The caption is none other than lyrics from Beyoncé’s song “Pray You Catch Me” from her acclaimed Lemonade album, which was inspired by romantic heartbreak.

Megan Fox deletes photos with Machine Gun Kelly from her Instagram and posts a video of a letter burning captioned with lyrics from Beyoncé’s ‘Lemonade’ track “Pray You Catch Me.” pic.twitter.com/MirUuBfvm4 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 12, 2023

Taking it a step further, Fox then went on to update the accounts she followed on the platform, only to include Harry Styles, Timothée Chalamet, and Eminem. What makes this interesting is the fact that Eminem and MGK have had a very public musical feud for years.

The only people Megan Fox currently follows on Instagram are Harry Styles, Timothée Chalamet and Eminem. pic.twitter.com/vxtNAapKgZ — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 12, 2023

While this isn’t the first time rumors that the pair have split have hit the net. Back in July, fans began to question if the couple were still an item after not being spotted together for weeks but that was quickly shot down. However, this was Fox herself is at the center of the rumors. Since her initial posting on Instagram, Fox has gone on to deactivate her Instagram page entirely.

Megan Fox has deactivated her Instagram account after hinting to Machine Gun Kelly breakup. pic.twitter.com/exqQCn1wwO — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 12, 2023

The couple has gone to questionable lengths to prove their love to one another including drinking each other’s blood so whatever caused Fox to hint at a breakup must’ve been just as extreme.