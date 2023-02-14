Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox might not be ready to throw the towel in just yet on their planned nuptials. Over the weekend, Fox caused quite a stir on social media. After the actress erased all the photos and videos of the two of them together, Fox then uploaded a photo carousel ending with an image of a letter burning in an open flame captioned with Beyoncé lyric, “You can taste the dishonesty / it’s all over your breath,” before following Kelly’s musical nemesis Eminem.

Fox has since deactivated her Instagram page, and according to People, this may have been for the best. The outlet has reported that while the couple may be in a rough patch in their relationship, a source exclusively told them, “They haven’t officially called off the engagement.”

However, the source wanted to drill home that Fox hasn’t yet spoken to Kelly after a fight over the weekend. Fox also took her engagement ring off, adding, “They have had issues in the past, but things seem pretty serious this time.”

The couple reportedly broke up in the past, but it was later disproven after being spotted in public together. In this case, it seems like the insider is confirming there is indeed trouble in paradise, better yet, Hotel Diablo.

Machine Gun Kelly has not yet issued a comment.