Did Machine Gun Kelly Cheat On Megan Fox?

If the rumor mill is true, this was a Valentine’s Day to forget for Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox. To be fair, speculation of their split last summer proved false. But, here we are again: Machine Gun Kelly was in Arizona last weekend to perform ahead of Super Bowl LVII, and on Sunday (February 12), Fox raised eyebrows on Instagram.

Before deactivating her account, Fox wiped all traces of MGK from her feed, unfollowed him and posted cryptically about dishonesty:

The only people Megan Fox currently follows on Instagram are Harry Styles, Timothée Chalamet and Eminem. pic.twitter.com/vxtNAapKgZ — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 12, 2023

The following day, an unnamed insider told People, “They haven’t officially called off the engagement, but Megan took her ring off,” adding, “They have had issues in the past, but things seem pretty serious this time.” The publication relayed that sources confirmed MGK and Fox “had a fight” over Super Bowl weekend, leading Fox to not be on speaking terms with MGK.

And then (!), MGK’s guitarist Sophie Lloyd was rumored to be the reason behind the mess. Lloyd shot down any notion that MGK cheated on Fox with her in a statement provided by her management team to Page Six on Wednesday, February 15:

“Sophie Lloyd is a professional, accomplished musician who has been needlessly dragged into the media based off of meritless accusations made by social media. Any suggestion that she has ever acted in an unprofessional manner or stepped out of her relationship are untrue. It’s disrespectful to her as a female artist and poor journalism and social commentary to be reporting anything else.”

As she has done consistently since joining his Mainstream Sellout Tour, Lloyd performed with Machine Gun Kelly at Sports Illustrated‘s “The Party” in Scottsdale, Arizona on Saturday, February 11. Per a separate Page Six report, Fox did not attend.

Page Six also relayed how Lloyd got dragged into this mess: “Fans immediately speculated that Fox’s behavior implied MGK had cheated on her, with some putting the blame on Lloyd. ‘He probably got with Sophie,’ one person wrote in the comments section of Fox’s post, to which the actress replied, “Maybe I got with Sophie.'”

Neither Fox nor MGK have explicitly addressed the rumors publicly.