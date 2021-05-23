Morgan Wallen has had as much success this year as he’s had controversy. It began when he was caught on camera using a racial slur around friends and since then. Since then Wallen has kept a rather low profile. Despite this, his sophomore record, Dangerous: The Double Album, ruled the charts for nearly three months, spending its first ten weeks at No. 1 — the most ever for an album. Nearly two months after that streak came to an end, Wallen took to Instagram to debut his first song since his offennding incident.

The new track is titled “Thought You Should Know,” and it finds the singer addressing the “bad decisions” he’s made in his life. “I wrote this song for my mom a while ago, seemed like an appropriate time to share it,” he said before performing the song. “What’s going on mama?/ Something’s just dawned on me/ I ain’t been home in some months,” Wallen sings on the soft track. “Been chasing songs and women/ Making some bad decisions/ God knows I’m drinking too much/ Yeah, I know you’ve been worrying ’bout me/ You’ve been losing sleep since ’93.”

The song arrives after Wallen performed at Kid Rock’s Nashville bar for his first live set since his controversy.

You can listen to the song in the video above.