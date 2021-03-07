Morgan Wallen’s chart dominance has entered its second month, as his album Danergous has yet again maintained its position at No. 1 this week. The singer shared his sophomore effort at the beginning of the year and it quickly broke records on the Billboard 200. Dangerous tallied biggest streaming week in country music history, with 240 million on-demand streams of the album’s songs. This kicked off a lengthy streak of chart-topping weeks that continued despite a racial slur controversy that resulted in his record label contract being suspended. Despite that, Wallen’s album has continued to sell big, now entering its eighth week atop to the charts.

The feat makes Wallen one of five country artists to land eight or more total weeks at No. 1, while he remains the only country artist to spend their first eight weeks atop the charts. The singer extended his streak thanks to 82,000 units sold on the chart dated March 13. The number is backed by 75,000 streaming equivalent album units and 6,000 pure album sales. Wallen is currently tied with Eagles’ Hotel California and Garth Brooks’ The Hits for the fourth-most weeks at No. 1 for a country album. Dangerous has also also tied Taylor Swift’s 2020 album, Folklore, for the second-most weeks at No. 1 in the last five years. Drake’s Views has the most thanks to thirteen non-consecutive weeks in 2016.