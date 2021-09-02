11-Year-Old Rocker Nandi Bushell Links With Tom Morello For A New Jam

Nandi Bushell is arguably today’s most-famous 11-year-old musician. The young rocker was first put on the map during the pandemic when she was put in contact with Dave Grohl and challenged him to a drum battle. Now, Bushell has had the opportunity to link up with another acclaimed musician for a new jam: Rage Against The Machine’s Tom Morello.

Morello invited the pre-teen to his studio to showcase her impressive drum skills. Bushell shared a video of the jam session to her Instagram account, showing her rocking out with Morello and his son Roman, who is around the same age. Roman took over the lead guitar as Bushell kept the pace with her intricate drum work. “Jamming with legendary #guitarist @tommorello (from @rageagainstthemachine / #audioslave) and is #incredible son, Roman,” Bushell wrote on Instagram. “We have written an #Epic song together (not the one you hear in our sweet improvisational jam). Our new song is going to be released soon!!! I can’t wait for you all to hear it! Thank you for welcoming us into your beautiful family!”

Along with making music with the Rage Against The Machine musician, Bushell has had quite an eventful trip to the US. She was finally able to meet Grohl in person and even had the opportunity to join Foo Fighters on stage during their LA show.