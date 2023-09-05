nirvana-kurt-cobain-dave-grohl-krist-novoselic-getty-full.jpg
Getty Image
Indie

Nirvana Will Unveil So Many Previously Unreleased Tracks Via A Deluxe 30th Anniversary ‘In Utero’ Reissue

This fall marks the 30th anniversary of Nirvana‘s third and final album, In Utero. In celebration of this milestone, In Utero will receive a multi-format re-release this October.

The re-release of In-Utero will arrive in an eight-LP super deluxe box set, a five-CD Super Deluxe box set, a one-LP + 10″ edition, a 2CD Deluxe edition, and a digital super deluxe edition. All of the super deluxe editions will contain 72 tracks with 53 previously unreleased tracks and two full Nirvana concerts from the In Utero era — Live In Los Angeles and Live In Los Angeles.

Physical edition box sets will also include a removable front-cover acrylic panel with the album’s iconic Angel; a 48-page hardcover book with unreleased photos; a 20-page newly designed fanzine; a Los Angeles tour poster lithograph by hot rod artist Coop; replicas of the 1993 record store promo Angel mobile; three gig fliers; two ticket stubs for Los Angeles and Seattle; an All-Access tour laminate; and four cloth sticky tour backstage passes: press, photo, after show, and local crew.

You can see the tracklist for the eight-LP edition below.

LP 1
In Utero
Original Album Remastered

SIDE 1
1. “Serve The Servants”
2. “Scentless Apprentice”
3. “Heart-Shaped Box”
4. “Rape Me”
5. “Frances Farmer Will Have Her Revenge On Seattle”
6. “Dumb”

SIDE 2
1. “Very Ape”
2. “Milk It”
3. “Pennyroyal Tea”
4. “Radio Friendly Unit Shifter”
5. “Tourette’s”
6. “All Apologies”

LP 2:
Bonus Tracks & B-Sides
Remastered

SIDE 1
1. “Gallons Of Rubbing Alcohol Flow Through The Strip”
2. “Marigold”
3. “Sappy”
4. “Moist Vagina”
5. “I Hate Myself And Want To Die”

Bonus Line 1993/1994

SIDE 2
1. “Serve The Servants (Live in Rome)*”
2. “Scentless Apprentice (Live in Rome)*”
3. “Heart-Shaped Box (Live in Rome)*”
4. “Very Ape (Live in Rome)*”
5. “Milk It (Live in Springfield)*”
6. “Tourette’s (Live in New York)*”

LP 3-5
Live In Los Angeles
Great Western Forum – December 30, 1993

SIDE 1
1. “Radio Friendly Unit Shifter*”
2. “Drain You*”
3. “Breed*”
4. “Serve The Servants*”

SIDE 2
1. “Come As You Are*”
2. “Smells Like Teen Spirit*”
3. “Sliver*”
4. “Dumb*”

SIDE 3
1. “In Bloom*”
2. “About A Girl*”
3. “Lithium*”
4. “Pennyroyal Tea*”

SIDE 4
1. “School*”
2. “Polly*”
3. “Frances Farmer Will Have Her Revenge On Seattle*”
4. “Rape Me*”
5. “Territorial Pissings*”

SIDE 5
1. “Jesus Doesn’t Want Me For A Sunbeam*”
2. “The Man Who Sold The World*”
3. “All Apologies*”
4. “On A Plain*”

SIDE 6
1. “Heart-Shaped Box”
2. “Blew*”
3. “Feedback Jam*”

LP 6-8
Live In Seattle
Seattle Center Arena – January 7, 1994

SIDE 1
1. “Radio Friendly Unit Shifter*”
2. “Drain You*”
3. “Breed*”
4. “Serve The Servants*”

SIDE 2
1. “Come As You Are*”
2. “Smells Like Teen Spirit*”
3. “Sliver*”
4. “Dumb*”

SIDE 3
1. “In Bloom*”
2. “About A Girl*”
3. “Lithium*”
4. “Pennyroyal Tea*”

SIDE 4
1. “School*”
2. “Polly*”
3. “Frances Farmer Will Have Her Revenge On Seattle*”
4. “Milk It”
5. “Rape Me*”

SIDE 5
1. “Territorial Pissings*”
2. “Jesus Doesn’t Want Me For A Sunbeam*”
3. “The Man Who Sold The World*”
4. “All Apologies*”

SIDE 6
1. “On A Plain*”
2. “Scentless Apprentice*”
3. “Heart-Shaped Box*”
4. “Blew*”

* previously unreleased

In Utero: 30th Anniversary is out 10/27 via Geffen. Find more information here.

