This fall marks the 30th anniversary of Nirvana‘s third and final album, In Utero. In celebration of this milestone, In Utero will receive a multi-format re-release this October.

The re-release of In-Utero will arrive in an eight-LP super deluxe box set, a five-CD Super Deluxe box set, a one-LP + 10″ edition, a 2CD Deluxe edition, and a digital super deluxe edition. All of the super deluxe editions will contain 72 tracks with 53 previously unreleased tracks and two full Nirvana concerts from the In Utero era — Live In Los Angeles and Live In Los Angeles.

Physical edition box sets will also include a removable front-cover acrylic panel with the album’s iconic Angel; a 48-page hardcover book with unreleased photos; a 20-page newly designed fanzine; a Los Angeles tour poster lithograph by hot rod artist Coop; replicas of the 1993 record store promo Angel mobile; three gig fliers; two ticket stubs for Los Angeles and Seattle; an All-Access tour laminate; and four cloth sticky tour backstage passes: press, photo, after show, and local crew.

You can see the tracklist for the eight-LP edition below.

LP 1

In Utero

Original Album Remastered

SIDE 1

1. “Serve The Servants”

2. “Scentless Apprentice”

3. “Heart-Shaped Box”

4. “Rape Me”

5. “Frances Farmer Will Have Her Revenge On Seattle”

6. “Dumb”

SIDE 2

1. “Very Ape”

2. “Milk It”

3. “Pennyroyal Tea”

4. “Radio Friendly Unit Shifter”

5. “Tourette’s”

6. “All Apologies”

LP 2:

Bonus Tracks & B-Sides

Remastered

SIDE 1

1. “Gallons Of Rubbing Alcohol Flow Through The Strip”

2. “Marigold”

3. “Sappy”

4. “Moist Vagina”

5. “I Hate Myself And Want To Die”

Bonus Line 1993/1994

SIDE 2

1. “Serve The Servants (Live in Rome)*”

2. “Scentless Apprentice (Live in Rome)*”

3. “Heart-Shaped Box (Live in Rome)*”

4. “Very Ape (Live in Rome)*”

5. “Milk It (Live in Springfield)*”

6. “Tourette’s (Live in New York)*”

LP 3-5

Live In Los Angeles

Great Western Forum – December 30, 1993

SIDE 1

1. “Radio Friendly Unit Shifter*”

2. “Drain You*”

3. “Breed*”

4. “Serve The Servants*”

SIDE 2

1. “Come As You Are*”

2. “Smells Like Teen Spirit*”

3. “Sliver*”

4. “Dumb*”

SIDE 3

1. “In Bloom*”

2. “About A Girl*”

3. “Lithium*”

4. “Pennyroyal Tea*”

SIDE 4

1. “School*”

2. “Polly*”

3. “Frances Farmer Will Have Her Revenge On Seattle*”

4. “Rape Me*”

5. “Territorial Pissings*”

SIDE 5

1. “Jesus Doesn’t Want Me For A Sunbeam*”

2. “The Man Who Sold The World*”

3. “All Apologies*”

4. “On A Plain*”

SIDE 6

1. “Heart-Shaped Box”

2. “Blew*”

3. “Feedback Jam*”

LP 6-8

Live In Seattle

Seattle Center Arena – January 7, 1994

SIDE 1

1. “Radio Friendly Unit Shifter*”

2. “Drain You*”

3. “Breed*”

4. “Serve The Servants*”

SIDE 2

1. “Come As You Are*”

2. “Smells Like Teen Spirit*”

3. “Sliver*”

4. “Dumb*”

SIDE 3

1. “In Bloom*”

2. “About A Girl*”

3. “Lithium*”

4. “Pennyroyal Tea*”

SIDE 4

1. “School*”

2. “Polly*”

3. “Frances Farmer Will Have Her Revenge On Seattle*”

4. “Milk It”

5. “Rape Me*”

SIDE 5

1. “Territorial Pissings*”

2. “Jesus Doesn’t Want Me For A Sunbeam*”

3. “The Man Who Sold The World*”

4. “All Apologies*”

SIDE 6

1. “On A Plain*”

2. “Scentless Apprentice*”

3. “Heart-Shaped Box*”

4. “Blew*”

* previously unreleased

In Utero: 30th Anniversary is out 10/27 via Geffen. Find more information here.