This fall marks the 30th anniversary of Nirvana‘s third and final album, In Utero. In celebration of this milestone, In Utero will receive a multi-format re-release this October.
The re-release of In-Utero will arrive in an eight-LP super deluxe box set, a five-CD Super Deluxe box set, a one-LP + 10″ edition, a 2CD Deluxe edition, and a digital super deluxe edition. All of the super deluxe editions will contain 72 tracks with 53 previously unreleased tracks and two full Nirvana concerts from the In Utero era — Live In Los Angeles and Live In Los Angeles.
Physical edition box sets will also include a removable front-cover acrylic panel with the album’s iconic Angel; a 48-page hardcover book with unreleased photos; a 20-page newly designed fanzine; a Los Angeles tour poster lithograph by hot rod artist Coop; replicas of the 1993 record store promo Angel mobile; three gig fliers; two ticket stubs for Los Angeles and Seattle; an All-Access tour laminate; and four cloth sticky tour backstage passes: press, photo, after show, and local crew.
You can see the tracklist for the eight-LP edition below.
LP 1
In Utero
Original Album Remastered
SIDE 1
1. “Serve The Servants”
2. “Scentless Apprentice”
3. “Heart-Shaped Box”
4. “Rape Me”
5. “Frances Farmer Will Have Her Revenge On Seattle”
6. “Dumb”
SIDE 2
1. “Very Ape”
2. “Milk It”
3. “Pennyroyal Tea”
4. “Radio Friendly Unit Shifter”
5. “Tourette’s”
6. “All Apologies”
LP 2:
Bonus Tracks & B-Sides
Remastered
SIDE 1
1. “Gallons Of Rubbing Alcohol Flow Through The Strip”
2. “Marigold”
3. “Sappy”
4. “Moist Vagina”
5. “I Hate Myself And Want To Die”
Bonus Line 1993/1994
SIDE 2
1. “Serve The Servants (Live in Rome)*”
2. “Scentless Apprentice (Live in Rome)*”
3. “Heart-Shaped Box (Live in Rome)*”
4. “Very Ape (Live in Rome)*”
5. “Milk It (Live in Springfield)*”
6. “Tourette’s (Live in New York)*”
LP 3-5
Live In Los Angeles
Great Western Forum – December 30, 1993
SIDE 1
1. “Radio Friendly Unit Shifter*”
2. “Drain You*”
3. “Breed*”
4. “Serve The Servants*”
SIDE 2
1. “Come As You Are*”
2. “Smells Like Teen Spirit*”
3. “Sliver*”
4. “Dumb*”
SIDE 3
1. “In Bloom*”
2. “About A Girl*”
3. “Lithium*”
4. “Pennyroyal Tea*”
SIDE 4
1. “School*”
2. “Polly*”
3. “Frances Farmer Will Have Her Revenge On Seattle*”
4. “Rape Me*”
5. “Territorial Pissings*”
SIDE 5
1. “Jesus Doesn’t Want Me For A Sunbeam*”
2. “The Man Who Sold The World*”
3. “All Apologies*”
4. “On A Plain*”
SIDE 6
1. “Heart-Shaped Box”
2. “Blew*”
3. “Feedback Jam*”
LP 6-8
Live In Seattle
Seattle Center Arena – January 7, 1994
SIDE 1
1. “Radio Friendly Unit Shifter*”
2. “Drain You*”
3. “Breed*”
4. “Serve The Servants*”
SIDE 2
1. “Come As You Are*”
2. “Smells Like Teen Spirit*”
3. “Sliver*”
4. “Dumb*”
SIDE 3
1. “In Bloom*”
2. “About A Girl*”
3. “Lithium*”
4. “Pennyroyal Tea*”
SIDE 4
1. “School*”
2. “Polly*”
3. “Frances Farmer Will Have Her Revenge On Seattle*”
4. “Milk It”
5. “Rape Me*”
SIDE 5
1. “Territorial Pissings*”
2. “Jesus Doesn’t Want Me For A Sunbeam*”
3. “The Man Who Sold The World*”
4. “All Apologies*”
SIDE 6
1. “On A Plain*”
2. “Scentless Apprentice*”
3. “Heart-Shaped Box*”
4. “Blew*”
* previously unreleased
In Utero: 30th Anniversary is out 10/27 via Geffen. Find more information here.