With the sheer amount of division beer manufacturer Anheuser-Busch caused with their latest advertisement campaign, you’d swear we stepped back into the prohibition. After a Bud Light campaign featuring trans activist and TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney went live, musicians Kid Rock and Travis Tritt lashed out against all brands linked to Bud Light parent company Anheuser-Busch.

In response to Tritt stating that the company would be removed from his performance rider, The Offspring is here to pick up whatever alcoholic beverages the country singer leaves on the table. In a post shared on Twitter, guitarist Kevin “Noodles” Wasserman wrote, “We are going to be adding [Anheuser-Busch] products & Jack Daniels to our hospitality rider just to piss off a bunch of dimwitted bigots who fear what they don’t understand.”

Noodles ensured that he knows that he isn’t the only one, writing, “I know a sh*t ton of artists who feel exactly the same. (And we all drink A LOT).”

We are going to be adding Anheiser-Busch products & Jack Daniels to our hospitality rider just to piss off a bunch of dimwitted bigots who fear what they don’t understand. I know a shit-ton of artists who feel exactly the same. (And we all drink A LOT) https://t.co/z94xPnobVi — Noodles (@TheGnudz) April 6, 2023

This isn’t the first time The Offspring and Travis Tritt have been on opposing sides. Back in 2021, the band kicked out their drummer for refusing a COVID-19 vaccine. On the other hand, Travis Tritt refused to play venues with a COVID-19 restrictions in place.

As for where the brand stands, in a statement shared with Billboard, Jack Daniel’s stood by its Glamp campaign. “Jack Daniel’s is made with everyone in mind, including the LGBTQ+ community,” said a spokesperson, adding, “As a longtime champion of the LGBTQ+ community, Jack Daniel’s celebrates individuality and living life boldly on your own terms.”