Country musician Travis Tritt wants to make his stance on performing shows during Covid-19 known — he’s against any and all protections that keep his fans and crew safe from the disease. In a statement released today, Tritt announced that he was canceling shows at any venues that had restrictions in place regarding vaccination status, testing, or mask mandates.

“I’m putting my money where my mouth is and announcing that any venue or promoter mandating masks, requiring vaccinations, or pushing COVID testing protocols on my fans will not be tolerated. Any show I have booked that discriminates against concert-goers by requiring proof of vaccination, a COVID test, or a mask is being canceled immediately. Many people are taking a firm stand against these mandates around the country, and I wholeheartedly support that cause. I have been extremely vocal against mandates since the beginning. This is a sacrifice that I’m willing to make to stand up for the freedoms that generations of Americans have enjoyed for their entire lifetimes. There are plenty of promoters and venues around the country that appreciate fans and the freedom of choice in this great country, and those are the promoters and venues that I will be supporting. I’m sorry for any inconvenience this situation creates for anyone who had purchased tickets to these shows. We will try to reschedule unrestricted shows in these areas as soon as we can.”

Though guidelines for protecting Americans from Covid-19 have sparked debate, Tritt’s stance is a fairly radical one. Most artists are happy to have restrictions like testing or vaccination in place, along with masks. Another musician in the country space, Jason Isbell, was one of the most outspoken artists about having guidelines to keep fans safe in place. It will be interesting to see how fans and peers react to Tritt’s decision. If you’re unfamiliar with Tritt’s music, check out a live performance of one of biggest hits, “It’s A Great Day To Be Alive,” above.