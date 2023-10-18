During a recent episode of Ozzy Osbourne‘s Osbournes Podcast, he had an interesting confession about something he used to do while he was performing. Granted, it’s probably a long list, but this one has to do with, well, the rock star willingly wetting himself.

“When I was onstage, I used to go, ‘Oh, fuck it,’ and just piss, ’cause I was wet anyway from throwing water around,” Ozzy said.

“Thanks for sharing,” his wife, Sharon, jokingly responded.

The reveal came after Ozzy, Sharon, and their kids Jack and Kelly were having a conversation about unique and strange things that have been sold at auctions — one of which was Queen Victoria’s underwear. Sharon also owned an old pair of Marilyn Monroe’s shoes, according to NME.

“Hang on a second, so it’s weird to have the Queen’s underwear, but you can have Marilyn Monroe’s shoes?” Jack asked.

“Shoes, a handbag, a dress is different than somebody’s bloody knickers that they farted in and sh*t in,” Sharon responded to her son.

Then, Ozzy joked, “[Queen Victoria] was an old girl, she was probably incontinent. She owned continents, but she was incontinent.”

Check out Ozzy Osbourne’s stage piss routine, and the recent episode in full, above.