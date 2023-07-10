Ozzy Osbourne Will Not Perform At Power Trip 2023 Due To Health Issues

Ozzy Osbourne was scheduled as one of several headliners for the inaugural Power Trip Festival, but the show will have to go on without him this October.

Osbourne confirmed he will no longer be able to fulfill his Power Trip Festival commitments in a statement issued on Monday, July 10:

“As painful as this is, I’ve had to make the decision to bow out of performing on Power Trip in October. My original plan was to return to the stage in the summer of 2024, and when the offer to do this show came in, I optimistically moved forward. Unfortunately, my body is telling me that I’m just not ready yet and I am much too proud to have the first show that I do in nearly five years be half-assed. The band that will be replacing me on Power Trip will be announced shortly. They are personal friends of mine and I can promise that you will not be disappointed. Above all, I want to thank my fans, my band, and my crew for their unconditional loyalty and continual support. I love you all and I will see you soon. God Bless,

Ozzy.”

This February, Osbourne provided fans with a similarly upsetting health update, referencing “a major accident” from 2019 accident that injured his spine.

“My one and only purpose during this time has been to get back on stage. My singing voice is fine. However, after three operations, stem cell treatments, endless physical therapy sessions, and most recently groundbreaking Cybernics (HAL) Treatment, my body is still physically weak,” he wrote, in part.

Osbourne, 74, subsequently had to cancel UK and European tour dates and noted, “Never would I have imagined that my touring days would have ended this way. My team is currently coming up with ideas for where I will be able to perform without having to travel from city to city and country to country.”

He called that February announcement “one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to share with my loyal fans.”

Power Trip Festival is scheduled for October 6 to 8, 2023 at Empire Polo Club in Indio, California. The headliners are Guns N’ Roses, Iron Maiden, AC/DC, Metallica, and Tool. Find more information here.