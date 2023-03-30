How To Get Power Trip Festival Tickets For 2023

Power Trip Festival put a call out to all hard rock fans yesterday, March 29, with a teaser video asking, “Are you ready for a Power Trip?” The concert poster crafted in the video was really cool but vague, and today, March 30, Power Trip painted a clearer picture by confirming its headliners (first reported by Variety): Guns N’ Roses, Iron Maiden, AC/DC, Ozzy Osbourne, Metallica, and Tool.

The inaugural Power Trip Festival is scheduled for October 6 to 8, 2023.

According to the original Variety report, Power Trip comes from Goldenvoice, founders of Coachella, which explains the location: Empire Polo Field in Indio, California.

“Despite the Coachella connection, the festival is more like a hard rock version of Goldenvoice’s 2016 Desert Trip festival, which featured a classic-rock dream team of Paul McCartney, the Rolling Stones, Bob Dylan, Neil Young, the Who and Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters,” Variety relayed.

Osbourne’s involvement is particularly notable because he announced his retirement from touring in February due to ongoing physical ailments.

The official Power Trip website provides instructions to register now for ticket access. “Sale only available to those who register,” it reads. Tickets will become available beginning on Thursday, April 6, at 10 a.m. PST. The starting price for general admission tickets is $599, per the website.

Hotel packages and VIP packages ($1,749) are also available for purchase beginning next Tuesday, April 4, at 10 a.m. PST.