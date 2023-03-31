How Much Are Power Trip Festival Tickets For 2023?

There’s a new outdoor music festival on the block, and it’s dedicated to rock lovers. Goldenvoice’s Power Trip Festival is set to take over the grounds of the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California this October (aka Rocktober). The multi-day event is set to be headlined by Guns N’ Roses, Iron Maiden, AC/DC, Ozzy Osbourne, Metallica, and Tool.

Although tickets don’t officially go on sale until next week (April 4), those looking to attend will need to start pinching their pennies now. On the event’s website, there are several ticket options for interested parties, which all promise varying experiences.

The ticket options are general admission (starting at $599 with fees; add-ons include shuttle transition service), reserved floor seats (starting at $799 with fees), reserved grandstand seats (starting at $1,099 with fees), the pit (starting at $1,599 with fees), and VIP packages (starting at $1,749).

All packages have different tiered choices and optional add-ons. There is another ticketing designation for concertgoers looking to camp on the grounds.

As far as the lineup goes, Guns N’ Roses and Iron Maiden will perform on Friday (October 6). AC/DC and Osbourne will headline on Saturday (October 7). While Metallica and Tool will close out the festival on Sunday (October 8).

Power Trip Festival is set to take place between October 6 and 8. For more information, click here.