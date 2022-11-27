If You Want A Big Hat, Brian Robinson Knows A Guy

The Washington Commanders are, improbably, 7-5 on the season and on the fringe of a playoff spot in the NFC after beating the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

It’s been quite a year for the football team in the nation’s capital, as Dan Snyder prepares to sell the team amid various investigations into the organization, but on the field they’ve been remarkably resilient. The defense is the headliner for the Commanders, with arguably the best defensive line in the NFL, but offensively they’ve followed the lead of Taylor Heinicke, who just keeps winning since stepping in for Carson Wentz, and leaned on a rushing attack spearheaded by rookie Brian Robinson.

Robinson missed the start of the season after being shot twice in the leg in an attempted carjacking, and his return has been nothing short of incredible as he entered Sunday with 362 yards and two touchdowns on the ground before cracking the 100-yard mark for the first time in beating the Falcons. However, after the game his 105-yard performance was secondary to his postgame outfit in which he wore a gigantic baseball hat, telling reporters his friend makes them and “if you want a big hat, let me know.”

Brian Robinson said his friend has a “big hat” company. “If you want a big hat, let me know.” pic.twitter.com/KXm3GCJWO1 — Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) November 27, 2022

Look at that hat. It’s huge. It’s great. The hat plays.

I have some logistical questions about how the Big Hat works, but I also cannot resist the allure of the Big Hat and would now like one, Brian.