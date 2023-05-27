hayley williams paramore
Paramore Honored Tina Turner At An Atlanta Show With A Special Performance Of ‘What’s Love Got To Do With It’

Over the past few days, fans and musicians have honored Tina Turner and thanked her for her influence across a multitude of genres and generations. The Queen Of Rock ‘N Roll died this past Wednesday (May 24), but her music lives on, and will continue to do so.

On Thursday, Paramore performed in Atlanta, Georgia at the State Farm Arena. During a performance of “Told You So” from their 2017 album, After Laughter, lead vocalist Hayley Williams incorporated a portion of one of Turner’s signature songs, “What’s Love Got To Do With It” into the outro.

Fans who were in attendance at the show noted that Williams hailed Turner as an inspiration for her craft, saying “I would’ve never thought I could be in a band like Paramore if it wasn’t for Tina Turner.”

Williams also paid tribute to Turner on her Instagram story after news broke of her death.

“rest in peace to the queen who showed me you can be a soul singer and a punk singer at the same time,” Williams wrote. “I will sing for you forever.”

You can check out a clip of Paramore’s performance above.

Paramore is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

