Over the past few days, fans and musicians have honored Tina Turner and thanked her for her influence across a multitude of genres and generations. The Queen Of Rock ‘N Roll died this past Wednesday (May 24), but her music lives on, and will continue to do so.

On Thursday, Paramore performed in Atlanta, Georgia at the State Farm Arena. During a performance of “Told You So” from their 2017 album, After Laughter, lead vocalist Hayley Williams incorporated a portion of one of Turner’s signature songs, “What’s Love Got To Do With It” into the outro.

Hayley said there would be no Paramore without Tina Turner… https://t.co/OAkK0uzPSc — LLC Incorporated (@callhertroy) May 26, 2023

Fans who were in attendance at the show noted that Williams hailed Turner as an inspiration for her craft, saying “I would’ve never thought I could be in a band like Paramore if it wasn’t for Tina Turner.”

“I would’ve never thought I could be in a band like Paramore if it wasn’t for Tina Turner.” No one can tell me anything about Hayley. — Tee💖 of T.A.G. Pod/RENJTEE of Squad 6 (@thoseanimegirlz) May 26, 2023

Williams also paid tribute to Turner on her Instagram story after news broke of her death.

“rest in peace to the queen who showed me you can be a soul singer and a punk singer at the same time,” Williams wrote. “I will sing for you forever.”

Nouvelle story d'Hayley suite au décès de Tina Turner 🕊️♥️ pic.twitter.com/UxxyEXO2dt — Paramore France 🇨🇵 (@Paramorefrench) May 25, 2023

