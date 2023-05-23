Since finding viral success with their song “Racist, Sexist Boy,” punk rockers The Linda Lindas have not let go of their bubbling momentum. After receiving rave reviews from their debut Coachella performance and as they prepare to hit the road with Paramore, the band is giving fans something else to talk about.

The musicians partnered with director Ryan Baxley to explore their inquisitive minds by way of the official video for their single, “Too Many Things,” off the group’s debut album, Growing Up. Putting their kookiness on full display, the band imagines an alternative reality in which nothing is as it seems but it shockingly works out just fine.

While discussing the album with NPR, guitarists Bela Salazar and Lucia De la Garza shared their perspectives on the project.

“I feel like people are feeling those emotions and whoever is going to listen to that is going to feel like they’re not alone. We’re in different phases of our lives. We might be younger, but we still go through the same things,” remarked Salazar.

De la Garza chimed in to add, “Yeah, the album is called Growing Up, but that doesn’t mean it stops becoming relatable after growing up because there’s no after growing up, you know?”

Watch the full video above.

Growing Up is out now via Epitaph. Find more information here.

