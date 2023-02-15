Paramore may not be considered a legacy act, but as the band approaches the 20th anniversary of its formation, that title is coming within reach. The early 2000s, as singer Hayley Williams recounts, wasn’t the kindest to her. Fortunately, over time, thanks to the constant support of their fans, Williams and her bandmates have been etched into rock music history. Paramore’s recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! proves why.

Performing their latest song, “Running Out Of Time” from their new album This Is Why, explores the topic of time but under a different gaze. As Williams sings, “Never mind, I hit the snooze on my alarm twenty times / But I was just so tired / There was traffic, spilled my coffee, crashed my car, otherwise / Woulda been here on time / Shoulda, coulda, wouldn’t matter, ultimate alibi / You know it’s a lie,” you are confronted with the micro ways in which we intentionally or unintentional waste the most valuable thing given to us — time.

The track was inspired by, as hard as it may be to believe, music superstar Taylor Swift. During an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, Williams revealed the back story of the song’s origin.

“I remember when we were 19, and I was closer with Taylor Swift at that point because we both lived in Nashville, and we were both experiencing our own versions of real success for the first time,” Williams recalled. “I went over to hang out. She’s a really good cook, by the way. She’s a really good cook. She has taught me how to make stuff that I did not retain at all.”

Well, fans of the track are thankful for the pair’s meeting that birthed the single.

Watch Paramore’s full performance of the song above.