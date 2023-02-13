Taylor Swift and Bad Bunny were all smiles at the 2023 Grammys on February 5, and Forbes shed light on one possible reason for their cheery spirits.

The publication shared its annual list of the world’s top 10 highest-paid entertainers today, February 12, and Swift made the cut for the sixth time in her career, including the No. 1 spot in 2019. This year, Swift ranks No. 9, but she’s also notably the only woman on the list.

“Despite the success of Midnights and the anticipation for Eras (which hints at an even better 2023), the pop icon scored most of her $92 million in earnings from music she’d released in years past,” Forbes wrote. “The 33-year-old’s back catalog made up an estimated 70% of her pay, including profits from streaming and album sales. (Universal Music Group, which gets 3% of its revenue from Swift, sold $50 million worth of physical albums in 2022, per a JP Morgan analyst report).”

Right below Swift is Bad Bunny in tenth:

“The only true newcomer to this year’s list: Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny, who sold $400 million worth of tickets to his two tours — the first in the spring in the US, the second in the fall across the States plus Latin America — according to concert tracker Pollstar. His second tour, dubbed The World’s Hottest, was an expensive affair. It took 35 to 40 trucks to cart gear and crew from venue to venue across the U.S. and then used three planes — including a 747 cargo jet — to transport everything for the Latin American leg, according to sources with knowledge of the tour. That kind of spectacle may have helped sales but meant fewer dollars in the star’s pocket. Including endorsements, Bad Bunny earned $88 million.”

Unlike Bad Bunny and Swift, Forbes‘ highest-earning entertainer isn’t exactly at the forefront of the 2023 cultural zeitgeist. Genesis reportedly pocketed $230 million followed by Sting in second place at $210 million.

The rest of the list rounded out as follows: Tyler Perry ($175 million), South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone ($160 million), The Simpsons co-creators James L. Brooks and Matt Groening ($105 million), Brad Pitt ($100 million), Rolling Stones ($98 million), and James Cameron ($95 million).

Swift is readying to start her expansive Eras Tour on March 17 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Conversely, Bad Bunny told Billboard in December that he views 2023 as a time to rest “for my physical health, my mental health, my emotional health, enjoy all my achievements.” But it won’t totally be an off year, as he’s scheduled to become the first-ever Latin headliner at Coachella.