Yesterday (January 29), Patti Smith was speaking on stage at an event in Brazil when she “collapsed,” before ultimately ending the show early, per The Associated Press.

Since then, Smith has apparently heard some inaccurate tellings of what happened, so she has decided to clear the air.

On Instagram today, Smith posted a photo of herself smiling and waving at the camera. She also shared a statement in the post’s caption, and it explains the situation:

“This is letting everyone know that I am fine. A grossly exaggerated account is being spread by the press and social media. I had some post migraine dizziness. Had a small incident, left the stage, and returned 10 minutes later and talked to the people, told them I was fine and sang them Wing and Because the night. I was checked out by an excellent Doctor and was absolutely fine. Please do not accept any other story . With all the strife in the world, this explainable incident does not merit so much attention. Thank you everyone for your concern. Trust me I am fine.”

In 2023, Smith canceled some concerts after being hospitalized due to a “sudden illness.” Smith later shared a message apologizing for the cancellations and thanking hospital staff for taking good care of her.