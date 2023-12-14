Patti Smith has canceled her concerts and appearances in Italy after being hospitalized for an illness, according to Rolling Stone.

“With great regret, we inform the kind audience that the Patti Smith concert scheduled for today… will not be able to be staged due to a sudden illness that struck the artist,” the venue shared in an Instagram post, which the publication translated from Italian.

Since then, the Local Health Authority Of Bologna told the Los Angeles Times that Smith had been discharged from the hospital on Wednesday, December 13 after “a short period of observation in emergency.” They also shared a photo of her to show that she is “in good health conditions.”

The canceled shows included a Tuesday night concert in Bologna, along with upcoming appearances that had been scheduled in Venice and Milan for this week.

Earlier this year, Smith had been quite busy. She popped up at The National’s concert in September, where they performed a duet of the band’s song, “I Need My Girl.” After Christmas, she is also set to play two nights at Brooklyn Steel on December 29 and 30.

From there, if all goes well, Smith is scheduled for two shows next year in Dublin, performing at Vicar Street in June. More information can be found here.

