Taylor Swift’s music has received its fair share of criticism. However, her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, has just earned a very public praise. Throughout the body of work, Swift mentioned several musicians known for their deeply moving songwriting abilities—including Patti Smith.

Well, during Smith’s Dublin, Ireland concert on June 28, the punk icon acknowledged the name-drop. In a video captured by a concertgoer, Smith can be heard saying: “Well, I’ve a small confession to make. I am no Dylan Thomas, but I am Patti Smith.”

Although made a few minor adjustments, the speech was clearly a reference to Swift’s stanza: “I laughed in your face and said, ‘You’re not Dylan Thomas, I’m not Patti Smith / This ain’t the Chelsea Hotel / We’re modern idiots.’”

Back in April, when the album was released, it was met with mixed reviews. On the other hand, in Uproxx’s review by Josh Kurp praised the project for not taking the easy way out creatively.

Users online quickly pointed that out after the clip of Smith’s remarks were shared on X (formerly Twitter).

“Stevie nicks, Patti smith, Paul McCartney, absolute REAL legends praising and commenting on TTPD,” wrote one user.

“And they say she has no cultural impact. Lol,” penned another.

Well, it looks like Patti Smith has officially been inducted into the Secret Society of Swifties.