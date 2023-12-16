Patti Smith provided fans an update after she had to cancel her Italian concerts, following a hospitalization. In an Instagram update, she expressed her gratitude to the hospital workers who had brought her back to good health.

“This is thanking all at the hospital for their help and guidance,” she wrote. “I am so sorry that we had to cancel concerts in Bologna and Venice. I will return to fulfill my happy obligations.”

“This is also to thank all the medical teams globally, who attend to the people’s needs, especially those altruistically serving under fire, all healers, physicians, nurses, attendants,” she added. “Also I want to thank everyone for sending messages of love and concern. I am resting, as the doctor ordered, grateful to have had such care, though being painfully aware that many are not so fortunate.”

The news originally arrived through the venue sharing the cancelation announcement on Instagram, which Rolling Stone translated from Italian.

“We inform the kind audience that the Patti Smith concert scheduled for today… will not be able to be staged due to a sudden illness that struck the artist,” they originally wrote. Smith is still scheduled for two shows in Brooklyn later this month.

Check out Patti Smith’s Instagram post above.