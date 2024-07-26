Not content with simply dominating the pop culture landscape, Post Malone has apparently decided he wants to be a country star. His next album, F-1 Trillion finds the former “White Iverson” teaming up with country music mainstays like Morgan Wallen (“I Had Some Help“) and Blake Shelton (“Pour Me A Drink“), as well as crooning his way through genre staples, like “Yours,” a heartfelt ode to his daughter.

Earlier this month, he teased his next country collab, “Guy For That” with Luke Combs, on Twitter, and tonight, the track officially arrived. A hard-drivin’, honky-tonk rocker, “Guy For That” finds the two singers lamenting a worn-out relationship through the genre-favorite lens of a broken-down old car in need of some fixin’ up. Unfortunately for them, they don’t have “a guy for that,” so it sounds like they need to do the work themselves — or let it go. Comparing a lover to an automobile is a time-honored country tradition, but not likely to help them out of the doghouse.

In addition to the above-mentioned country stars, F-1 Trillion will also feature an appearance from Chris Stapleton, as Posty teased in June with a snippet of their upcoming collab. In September, Post will take his twang on the road with the F-1 Trillion Tour, starting in September and running through October.

Listen to “Guy For That” below.

F-1 Trillion is out 8/16 via Republic. Find more information here.