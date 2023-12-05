The Kentucky staples aren’t just for bucking broncos. Apparently, country, Americana, bluegrass, and folk fans also make for great tenants. The 2024 Railbird Music Festival will dig its horseshoe into The Infield at Red Mile in Lexington, Kentucky, come June.

Across June 1 and 2, Noah Kahan, Turnpike Troubadours, Chris Stapleton, and Hozier will serve as headliners for the festival. Noah Kahan and Turnpike Troubadours will do the honors on opening night (June 1). To close out the event, on June 2, Chris Stapleton and Hozier will bring the attendees to their knees. The 2024 Railbird Music Festival will feature over thirty performances on its three stages.

Other notable acts on the festival’s opening-day lineup include Counting Crows, Wynonna Judd, Marcus King, Sam Barber, Katie Pruitt, and Brother Smith. For day two, the stand-outs are Lord Huron, Dwight Yoakam, Elle King, Allison Russell, and Tanner Usrey. View the entire talent bill below. Country music fans admirers will not be forgotten next music festival season.

Railbird Music Festival 2024’s presale will begin on Thursday, December 7. Then, based on ticket availability, a general sale for standard admission, standard admission plus, VIP, and platinum tickets will follow. It is important to note that children under 8 are free with a ticketed adult. Find more information here.