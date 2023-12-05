Under The Big Sky Music Festival, outdoor extravaganza will return for the fifth year in 2024. Music festival season has an abundance of programming for hip-hop, rock, pop, R&B, and jazz fans. But this multi-day event is solely for country lovers. Yesterday (December 4), the organizer announced Miranda Lambert as its 2024 headliner. Also, Billy Strings and Turnpike Troubadours are set to return to the multiple-purpose event between July 12 and 14, 2024.

A few dozen miles outside the Canadian border, in Whitefish, Montana, recording artists in Americana, Outlaw country, rock, indie-folk, and bluegrass will descend onto the Big Mountain Ranch grounds. Other notable performers scheduled to perform at the 2024 Under The Big Sky Music Festival include City and Colour, Mt. Joy, Tanya Tucker, Brothers Osborne, Sierra Ferrell, The Revivalists, Paul Cauthen, and Charles Wesley Godwin.

In addition to the musical wing of the festival, attendees can enjoy rodeo showups and other roundups. Also, as a bonus, Under The Big Sky’s partnership with Save Farmland will aid in the protection and promotion of small farms in Montana via the proceeds raised by on-site merchandise sales across the weekend.

Ticket sales will begin on December 8 at noon MT. Under The Big Sky Music Festival is open for all ages (children under six are granted free entry). Find more information here.