Tempe, Arizona music fans have yet another reason to look forward to the new year, as Innings Festival has announced the dates for its 2024 sixth annual event. Returning to Beach Park & Arts Park on February 23-24, 2024, Innings Festival will be headlined by Red Hot Chili Peppers and Hozier, with a lineup including Greta Van Fleet, Jimmy Eat World, Macklemore, Third Eye Blind, and more.

Red Hot Chili Peppers recently wrapped up the 2023 tour for the band’s new albums, Unlimited Love and Return Of The Dream Canteen. Hozier, meanwhile, has been taking audiences to church all across the globe, headlining such festivals as Shaky Knees and Sound On Sound (which also included the Peppers) and is billed on the 2024 High Water Festival, as well as all three South American Lollapaloozas in Argentina, Brazil, and Chile.

Meanwhile, this year, Innings will be followed by the inaugural Extra Innings Festival the following weekend, March 1-2, with headliners Chris Stapleton and Dave Matthews Band. The lineup includes Elle King, Noah Kahan, Ryan Bingham with The Texas Gentlemen, Sheryl Crow, and Turnpike Troubadours, and allows us to make some awesome “double header” jokes (at least until they are inevitably overplayed).

You can find tickets and more information about Innings and Extra Innings at inningsfestival.com. Check out the lineup flyers below.