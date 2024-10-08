Riot Fest 2024 was filled with noteworthy performances by Fall Out Boy, St. Vincent, Slayer, and more. However, one family’s memory of the multiple day event (September 20-22) is quite somber.

On October 4, organizers of Riot Fest confirmed that a ticket holder tragically died after attending the musical celebration in a post on X (formerly Twitter). According to Chicago Sun Times, 58-year-old Stephen Shult passed due to substantial head trauma. Now, Shult’s daughter Jen Eaton has launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise fund for a “Cremation And Celebration Of Life services.”

Rumors online alleged that Shult was injured in the most pit during Slayer’s headlining set on Sunday, September 22. However, a spokesperson for Riot Fest shut down the claim. “Our deepest condolences go out to his family, friends, and loved ones during this incredibly challenging time,” wrote the rep. “The health, safety, and well-being of our fans and community have always been our top priority. We are aware of the various speculations surrounding this tragedy, including claims that it may be linked to the Slayer crowd. However, we want to clarify that this is not the case. The on-site medical team responded to this medical incident, near the Ferris Wheel area, prior to Slayer’s performance. Out of respect for the family’s privacy, we will not be sharing further details.”

On the GoFundMe webpage, Shult’s daughter did confirm within the fundraiser’s description that officials are “still investigating” that matter. Shult’s family is looking to raise $8,000. As of today (October 7), they are a few hundred away from that goal (currently raised $7,149).