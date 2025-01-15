Robbie Williams is a singer, songwriter, and entertainment. But above all things, he is a proud Brit. In his new biopic, Better Man, Williams’ love for his home country (the United Kingdom) stole quite a few scenes. However, when the English event of the millennial came around, the “Forbidden Road” singer was notably absent.

During Robbie Williams’ appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, he revealed why did not attend or (as once rumored) perform at King Charles III’s coronation in 2023. When asked by Cohen if he in fact did receive an invitation to perform at the Royal event, Williams replied: “Yeah.”

This should not come as a surprise as Williams’ friendship with the British Royal Family has been well documented. Still, Williams had to turn down the opportunity but for good cause.

“There was a reason,” he said. “I was working. I got something I couldn’t turn down because of money.”

“And the contracts,” chimed Cohen which Williams nodded in agreeance.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla coronation inside of the Westminster Abbey marked the first coronation in nearly 70 years. So, as you could guess the place was filled with other dignitaries and celebrities (including Lionel Richie and Katy Perry).

Watch the full clip of Robbie Williams on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen above.