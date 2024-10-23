We haven’t had official new music from The xx in a few years, but the group’s members have stayed busy. That includes Romy pressing forward with a solo career, and she has a new song out today, October 23: She teamed up with Sampha, who previously opened for The xx on early tours back in the day, on the stirring new song “I’m On Your Team.”

Romy says of the single, “It’s a love song but lyrically, it’s honest and truthful. Like ‘we’ve had the magic and dreaminess but now we’ve been through things together, so here we are and I’m putting in the work.'” Sampha adds “I love the idea of being part of a team, that you have to show up for each other, and from there you can create an even deeper connection.’ The evolving nature of a relationship crystalizes somewhere between the chorus of ‘And I hope the way I feel tonight, is the way I feel for life’ and the closing ‘I’m on your team, but I can’t always coach you.'”

The xx, meanwhile, recently had a sort of pseudo-reunion, when Romy and Oliver Sim both featured on one of Jamie xx’s new solo songs, “Waited All Night.”

Listen to “I’m On Your Team” above.