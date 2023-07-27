In January, Samia released Honey, her sophomore album. “The whole record watches the singer/songwriter stepping into the most confessional version of herself as possible,” wrote Uproxx‘s Danielle Chelosky at the time. “The vignettes are endearing; it’s particularly relatable on the title track, when she sings about going to a Porches show in Brooklyn after a long week.”

On Wednesday, July 26, Samia made the title track all the more captivating by releasing “Honey (Maya Hawke Version),” the latest in her series of Honey Reimagined singles.

“When we were recording ‘Honey’ for the album, we added this ironic depth by turning what was originally a painful song into a kind of campfire sing along — big bouncy guitars, a happy melody, that endless refrain,” Samia said in a statement. “So I was eager to hear what Maya would do with it. Surprisingly, she stripped all of the campfire away. In her version, you can hear every bit of the desperation in how spare the production is. Exploring these new vantage points in my own work is exactly what draws me to the Reimagined concept.”

Hawke added, “It’s an amazing thing when a favorite person writes a favorite song. I was honored to be asked to cover ‘Honey,’ and I wanted to bring out the sadness I felt behind the celebration. I loved working with Will Graefe as a producer. I’ve never recorded a song without him and experiencing him as a producer was even better.”

“Honey (Maya Hawke Version)” follows “Charm You (Blondshell Version)” from late June. Per press release, Hovvdy, Ruston Kelly, and “more TBA” will also feature in Samia’s Honey Reimagined series.

Listen to “Honey (Maya Hawke Version)” above, and see Samia’s upcoming live dates below.

08/11 — San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands Festival

08/24 — Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theater %

08/25 — Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom %

08/26 — Port Townsend, WA @ Thing Festival

09/02 — Salisbury, UK @ End of the Road Festival

09-03 — Stadbury Hall, IR @ Electric Picnic Festival

09/05 — London, UK @ O2 Forum

09/30 — Philadelphia, PA @ Mann Center *

10/01 — Columbia, MD @ All Things Go Festival

10/03 — Nashville, TN @ Ascend Ampitheater #

10/04 — Nashville, TN @ Ascend Ampitheater #

10/09 — Jacksonville, FL @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

10/10 — Tampa, FL @ Midflorida Credit Union Amphitheatre

10/12 — Nashville, TN @ Paradise Festival @ Brooklyn Bowl ^

10/15 — Irving, TX — The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory #

10/16 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Beer City Music Hall &

10/18 — Boulder, CO @ Fox Theatre &

10/19 — Fort Collins, CO @ The Aggie &

10/21 — Omaha, NE @ Waiting Room &

10/22 — Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s &

10/23 — Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi &

10/25 — Detroit, MI @ Shelter &

10/26 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Club AE &

10-27 — Columbus, OH @ A&R Bar &

% with Raffaella

* with Boygenius

# with Noah Kahan

^ with Briston Maroney

& with Venus & the Flytraps