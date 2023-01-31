All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

Indie music has grown to include so much. It’s not just music that is released on independent labels but speaks to an aesthetic that deviates from the norm and follows its own weirdo heart. It can come in the form of rock music, pop, or folk. In a sense, it says as much about the people that are drawn to it as it does about the people that make it. Every week, Uproxx is rounding up the best new indie music from the past seven days. This week we got new music from Samia, Blondshell, Fall Out Boy, Fever Ray, and more. While we’re at it, sign up for our newsletter to get the best new indie music delivered directly to your inbox, every Monday. The best new indie music directly to your inbox. Sign up for the Indie Mixtape newsletter for weekly recommendations and the latest indie news. Sign Up By submitting my information, I agree to receive personalized updates and marketing messages about Indie Mixtape based on my information, interests, activities, website visits and device data and in accordance with the Privacy Policy . I understand that I can opt-out at any time by emailing privacypolicy@wmg.com

Fall Out Boy — “Heartbreak Feels So Good” Fall Out Boy’s comeback song “Love From The Other Side” was a blazing return, and this new single “Heartbreak Feels So Good” keeps up the momentum. It’s a catchy heartbreak anthem with call-to-action lyrics that are incredibly convincing against such vivacious guitars: “You know it’s heartbreak / We could dance our tears away / Emancipate ourselves / We’ll cry later or cry now but baby,” Patrick Stump sings. Blondshell — “Joiner” Blondshell finally announced her debut self-titled album after a string of addictive singles. “Joiner” is as vibrant as the rest, capturing the tension that a lot of her songs contain: “I think I wanna save you / I think I wanna join in,” she sings against breezy guitars.

Samia — Honey The singles from Samia’s sophomore album Honey were immediately bewitching, from the powerfully vulnerable “Sea Lions” to the totally unfiltered “Kill Her Freak Out.” The whole record watches the singer/songwriter stepping into the most confessional version of herself as possible. The vignettes are endearing; it’s particularly relatable on the title track, when she sings about going to a Porches show in Brooklyn after a long week. White Reaper — Asking For A Ride White Reaper have always shredded but their new album Asking For A Ride takes things to another level. Every song is a part of the blazing, relentless journey. In our interview with them about the record, they said that what they learned in the making of it was “to persevere.” And the tracks do exactly that — persisting with righteousness and abandon.

Ben Gibbard — “Frightening Fishes (Main Title Theme)” Ben Gibbard has been up to a lot — from releasing the new Death Cab For cutie album Asphalt Meadows last year to announcing this year’s DCFC tour with The Postal Service. Apparently he’s not done; he made the theme song for the Apple TV+ series Shrinking. “Frightening Fishes (Main Title Theme)” is a sparkling ballad with lyrics that balance pain with hope: “Let the wreckage all sink to where the fishes are frightening / I wanna hear myself think again,” he sings. Buzzy Lee — “Cinberblock” You can’t go wrong with a music video full of puppies. It only enhances the appeal of Buzzy Lee’s new song “Cinberblock,” a relaxed, mesmerizing ballad that highlights the power of her delicate vocals. “In the beginning / You were my end / That’s when the sidewalk started cracking / Darkness came in,” she sings mysteriously.

Yours Are The Only Ears — “Dreamer” “‘Dreamer’ is about waking up to the realization that you need to move on from a painful relationship,” Susannah Cutler explained about her new song as her project Yours Are The Only Ears. Though grappling with difficult topics, the track is easy to listen to, buoyed by soft guitars and her thoughtful vocals. Fever Ray — “Kandy” Fever Ray are preparing for the release of their new album Radical Romantics, their first in over five years. The singles have all been compelling and the newest one, “Kandy,” is no exception. The track is eerie and atmospheric, plunging the listener into their dark yet soothing world of sounds.