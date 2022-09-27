Samia is closing the chapter of her hypnotic 2020 debut The Baby, a collection of intimate indie songs that resonated with many. Today, she announced her next album Honey and unveiled the elegiac lead single “Kill Her Freak Out.”

Despite the aggressive title, “Kill Her Freak Out” is actually a gentle, organ-driven ballad that almost sounds like a funeral dirge. It seethes with an alluringly quiet rage as she narrates her resentments and lamentations: “Can I tell you something? / I’ve never felt so unworthy of loving.”

“I wrote ‘Kill Her Freak Out’ at my loneliest and most delusional,” she said in a statement. “I’d been quieting my true feelings for fear that someone would leave. The chorus is a reaction to constantly downplaying the emotions that felt wrong; it was cathartic to say the opposite of what I’d been saying for so long to this person I was trying to impress. I didn’t want to kill anyone, obviously, I just wanted to yell. It sort of marks the end of The Baby‘s story.”

Listen to “Kill Her Freak Out” above. Check out the Honey album artwork and tracklist below.

1. “Kill Her Freak Out”

2. “Charm You”

3. “Pink Balloon”

4. “Mad At Me”

5. “Sea Lions”

6. “To Me It Was”

7. “Breathing Song”

8. “Honey”

9. “Nanana”

10. “Amelia”

11. “Dream Song”

Honey arrives 1/27/23 via Grand Jury. Pre-order it here.