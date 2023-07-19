After catching an enormous backlash from fans on his previous comments about Drake, Hot 97’s Ebro Darden course-corrected during his show this morning, adding some much-needed nuance to his original statements.

Fans were upset with Ebro after he pointed out the lack of social commentary in Drake’s music on the latest episode of Apple Music’s Rap Life Review show (Drake’s shot at the Supreme Court for overturning Roe V. Wade notwithstanding). During a discussion comparing Drake’s catalog to “This Is America” by Childish Gambino after Drake called it “overrated” during his tour, the outspoken radio host asserted that Drake “has never shown up to have anything to say about anything going on in society with Black folks or anything other than himself.”

But now, after being drubbed in the various comments sections of the social internet, Ebro appears to be changing his tune. On Ebro In The Morning, he elaborated, “I don’t know if I even want that. That’s not who he is. I don’t think an artist is obligated, if you have a platform… but in this context, you’re talking about a song that did… now you’re in the fray.”

“We love Drake for who Drake is,” he continued. “Drake’s talking about love, he’s very transparent personally. From what we can tell, he’s a nice person. He’s not a mean-spirited person. None of that. We don’t need him to be some social activist.”

Watch Ebro explain his prior comments about Drake in the video above.