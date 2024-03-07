Earlier this week, we learned about the drama in the Cyrus household. To recap: Noah Cyrus, the younger sibling of “Flowers” singer Miley Cyrus, dated actor Dominic Purcell before he married her mother, Tish. Very normal. “Noah and Dominic were seeing each other in a friends-with-benefits way, off and on. They stopped seeing each other and then Tish started something up,” a source told People. “Tish knew he had been seeing Noah.”

One person who didn’t know was Miley — or so it was originally reported. But now, US Weekly reports that Miley was “fully aware” and “absolutely knew” of her sister’s relationship with Purcell.

Contrary to recent reports, a second source tells Us that Noah “was not Dominic’s ex” when Tish began dating the Prison Break alum in 2022. “They were seeing each other when he started dating Tish,” the insider says. Despite knowing the truth, the first source claims that Miley “took her mom’s side” and did “everything in her power” to keep Noah from crashing Tish and Purcell’s August 2023 wedding.

“Miley believes [the family rift is] beyond repair at this time,” an insider said. “Miley’s devastated her family’s been torn apart.”

This story has more twists than an entire season of Prison Break, the show that made Purcell famous. Fewer confusing tattoos, too.

(Via US Weekly)