Things are about to get real, as we’re just days away from the March 29 release date of Beyoncé’s new album, Cowboy Carter. In the lead-up, fans have been clamoring for details about the project, and today (March 27), Beyoncé revealed some big ones by unveiling the tracklist.

The tracklist, as presented on Beyoncé’s Instagram post sharing it, doesn’t confirm or deny the rumors of Travis Scott and Lady Gaga being featured on the album. However, there does appear to be a track called “Dolly P,” followed by a track titled “Jolene,” presumably a cover of Dolly Parton’s classic. Again, the post’s formatting doesn’t make it clear, but it looks like there’s either a song called “Smoke Hour Willie Nelson” or a song called “Smoke Hour” featuring Nelson, with the latter option seeming more likely.

Check out the Cowboy Carter tracklist below.