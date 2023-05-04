Here Are The Shaky Knees Festival Set Times For 2023

Shaky Knees Festival is closing in on Atlanta’s Central Park for its 2023 run this weekend. As announced last November, The Killers will headline this Friday, May 5, followed by headliners Muse and The Lumineers on May 6 and May 7, respectively.

This morning, Shaky Knees announced that Manchester Orchestra “will no longer be performing this Friday due to illness.” Their Piedmont stage slot will be occupied by Killer Mike instead, beginning at 6:30 p.m. local time and leading into Yeah Yeah Yeahs at 8:30 p.m.

The full list of set times is available on Shaky Knees’ official website. Doors will open at 11:30 a.m. each day.

On Friday, Peachtree stage will welcome Songs For Kids (11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.), Matt Maltese (12:45-1:30 p.m.), Lovejoy (2:15-3 p.m.), Cautious Clay (3:45-4:30 p.m.), Grouplove (5:30-6:30 p.m.), Greta Van Fleet (7:20-8:30 p.m.), and The Killers (9:30-11 p.m.).

Come Saturday, May 6, Muse will also handle the Peachtree stage at 9:30-11 p.m. Tenacious D will perform on the Piedmont stage from 8:30 to 9:30 p.m., and Soccer Mommy will perform on the Criminal Records stage from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 7, will see the likes of Hozier (6:30-7:30 p.m.) and The Lumineers on the Peachtree stage (8:30-10 p.m.), The Flaming Lips on the Piedmont stage (7:30-8:30 p.m.), and The Walkmen on the Ponce De Leon stage (7:30-8:30 p.m.).

See the full lineup as original announced below, and find more information about the 10-year anniversary festival here.

