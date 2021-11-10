After a pandemic-prompted 2020 postponement and more delays in 2021 that saw Downtown Atlanta’s Shaky Knees Festival first production since 2019 moved to this past October, the fest will be back to its usual late-spring/early-summer weekend in 2022. With over 50 bands across four primary stages, it goes down from April 29th to May 1st.

Coming into its ninth year on the festival circuit, Shaky Knees has always been forged on rock and roll and the 2022 lineup totally reflects that. Green Day, Nine Inch Nails, and My Morning Jacket will serve as the headliners for the three-day affair. Tickets go on sale tomorrow and the lineup is filled with tons of buzzy acts that slot in with ease in Atlanta’s sweeping Central Park.

Beyond Green Day, Friday highlights include legacy rocker Billy Idol, flawless Austin staples Spoon, Atlanta stalwart Faye Webster, and Vancouver duo Japandroids, performing their undisputed best album Celebration Rock in full. The lead up to Nine Inch Nails on Saturday will feature the Scottish synth-pop of Chvrches, psych rock mind-melters King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, the surging Japanese Breakfast, and the always-excellent Kurt Vile & The Violators. Ahead of My Morning Jacket’s festival closing set on Sunday will be the funk-fusion vibes of Khruangbin, and one of the best festival bands on the planet, Death Cab For Cutie.

Shaky Knees Music Festival’s ninth edition takes place April 29 to May 1 at Central Park in Downtown Atlanta. Three-day passes and one-day general admission, GA+, VIP, and Platinum tickets go on sale tomorrow, November 11th at 10 a.m. ET here.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.