Shygirl‘s 2022 album Nymph was a singular, salacious excursion. The rapper knows how to hook a listener in, whether it’s with eccentric atmospherics and bewitching flows on “Come For Me” or uncensored sexuality on “Coochie (A Bedtime Story).” Now, she’s back with the announcement of Nymph_o, an expanded version of that LP.

The first taste of Nymph_o is delectable, namely “Heaven,” a dreamy collaboration with the one and only Tinashe. The two together are a force to be reckoned with; their voices coalesce to make stunning harmonies, like, “All I do is look at you, look at you / All I do is look at you, look at you.”

Nymph_o is full of exciting guests and remixes that will definitely excite fans. For instance, Björk transformed the track “Woe” after the pair worked together for the Fossora song “Ovule.”

Watch the video for “Heaven” above. Find the tracklist for Nymph_o below.

1. “Angel” – Shygirl x Fatima Al Qadiri

2. “Heaven” feat. Tinashe

3. “Crush” feat. Erika de Casier

4. “Woe” (I See It From Your Side) (Björk Remix)

5. “Shlut” feat. Sevdaliza

6. “Nike” feat. Deto Black

7. “Playboy / Positions”

8. “Poison” (Club Shy mix)

9. “Firefly” (Kingdom Edit)

10. “Wildfire” (Eartheater Remix)

11. “Unconditional” – Shygirl x Arca

Nymph_o is out 4/14 via Because Music. Pre-order it here.