Bjork has shared a new version of one of the standout tracks from her latest album Fossora. “Ovule” had fans abuzz upon the release of Fossora last September. Now, she has given the song a trippy, hypnotic update, with a new beat by Sega Bodega and additional vocals from Shygirl.

In a statement, Bodega described updating the song “as kind of a full circle moment here, for me at least. The three of us had an evening of all listening to music we loved at Shy’s place last year and after absorbing that the remix came together pretty quickly – we like things fast.”

“it has been so nourishing sharing music with shy and sega,” added Bjork in a statement. “soooo honoured to be in their hands !! and in this remix admiring sega exploring chill-bassdrum-gabba and a thrill seeing shy diving into my lyrics and taking it to a new place.”

Shygirl’s vocals give the song a more silky, echoing feel, as she slides on the beat with pure ease, singing of the complexities and nuances of love and the human condition.

“What I’d pay to give you a minute of this / All I feel is bliss when I think of you / What I’d pay to givе you a minute of this / All I feel is bliss when I think of you,” sings Shygirl on one of her verses.

Check out “Ovule (Sega Bodega Remix)” above.