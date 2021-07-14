Tinashe Dances On A Trampoline In Her Exuberant ‘Bouncin’ Video

Tinashe looks like she’s having the time of her life in the video for “Bouncin,” a simple but exuberant affair in which she sticks to her strengths — namely, performing elaborate choreography as she flirts with her male co-star. In this video, the twist is the addition of some small trampolines for Tinashe and her dance team, which allow for some theme-appropriate moves that bring a new dimension to the usual kinetic direction of Tinashe’s visuals.

The video arrived just five days after the song premiered on New Music Friday, following a rollout strategy that has gotten rarer and rarer in the streaming era. It’s Tinashe’s second video of the year after the clip for “Pasadena” featuring Compton rapper Buddy and appears to be building up to her new, independently released fifth album, which fans believe will be titled 333 after Tinashe shared a teaser about the album on social media.

That speculation was reinforced by Tinashe’s announcement of the 333 Tour which will start in September and include 22 stops, concluding with a live stream on Moment House in late October. 333 will be Tinashashe’s first album since 2019’s Songs For You, which she also released independently after leaving RCA Records in 2018.

Watch Tinashe’s “Bouncin” video above.