What Is Stevie Nicks’ Tour Setlist For 2023?

Stevie Nicks is currently on a co-headlining tour with Billy Joel, called Two Icons One Night Tour. After kicking off at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium on March 10, the run stopped by the Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on May 19. It’s set to also hit Arlington, Philadelphia, Columbus, Kansas City, Foxborough, Baltimore, and Minneapolis.

The setlist so far for Nicks’ performance is packed with exciting cuts. It has her solo hits like “Edge Of Seventeen” and “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around,” during the latter of which Billy Joel joins her to sing the part of Tom Petty. It also contains several Fleetwood Mac songs, such as “Dreams,” “Gypsy,” and many more.

Late last year, her bandmate Christine McVie tragically passed and she penned a thoughtful letter to her and shared it to social media: “See you on the other side, My Love. Don’t forget about me,” she wrote.

Check out the setlist for the Nashville concert below via setlist.fm.

1. “Outside the Rain”

2. “Dreams”

3. “If Anyone Falls”

4. “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around” with Billy Joel

5. “Fall From Grace”

6. “For What It’s Worth” (Buffalo Springfield cover)

7. “Gypsy”

8. “Wild Heart”

9. “Bella Donna”

10. “Stand Back”

11. “Free Fallin'” (Tom Petty cover)

12. “Gold Dust Woman”

13. “Sara”

14. “Edge Of Seventeen”

15. “Rhiannon”

16. “Landslide”